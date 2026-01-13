Mumbai, January 13: The Mumbai Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory outlining road closures, parking restrictions, and diversion schedules across the city in preparation for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections on January 15, 2026. Authorities are implementing these measures to ensure the secure movement of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and to manage the heavy footfall expected at over 11,000 polling stations across 227 wards.

Area-Wise Restriction Durations

To minimize disruption while maintaining security, the Mumbai Traffic Police has categorized restrictions into specific time windows based on the intensity of electoral activity in those sectors.

Dadar and Shivaji Park: Restrictions on major routes like Swatantryaveer Savarkar Marg and Keluskar Road will be in effect from 10:00 AM on January 14 until midnight on January 15. This area is expected to see the highest density of security personnel and political movement. BMC Elections 2026: 35% Candidates Are Crorepatis, BJP Fields Maximum Millionaire Nominees as Mumbai Civic Polls Near, Check Names.

Western Suburbs (Malad & Kandivali): In the P North ward, road closures on Vasanji Lalji Road and Bajaj Road will commence at 6:00 AM on Wednesday, January 14, and remain in place until midnight on Friday, January 16, to facilitate the secure counting of votes at Malvani Township school.

South Mumbai (Island City): Roads leading to major counting centers and the BMC Headquarters will see intermittent closures from 5:00 AM on polling day (Jan 15) through the conclusion of counting on Jan 16.

Eastern Suburbs (Kurla & Chembur): "No-parking" regulations within 100 meters of polling booths will be strictly enforced from 7:00 PM on January 14 until the polling stations are cleared on the evening of January 15.

Major Road Closures and Diversions

In Dadar, key thoroughfares including MB Raut Marg and Pandurang Naik Marg will be restricted to authorized election vehicles only. Commuters are advised to use SK Bole Road and Portuguese Church Road as alternatives. In the western suburbs, the northbound carriageway of Marve Road (from Kachcha Road to Bafhira Junction) will be diverted. Motorists are urged to use the Western Express Highway or Nehru Road to bypass congestion near polling distribution centers. BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray Invoke Samyukta Maharashtra Movement’s Memories To Corner BJP.

Parking Regulations and Public Transport

A strict no-parking policy is in effect around all designated polling stations to prevent bottlenecks.

Special Parking Zones: Temporary parking has been arranged at Kamgar Maidan, Sasmira Road, and near Mahim Railway Station for those who must drive.

Public Holiday: The Maharashtra State Election Commission has declared January 15 a public holiday to reduce general traffic and encourage the 1.03 crore eligible voters to cast their ballots.

Administrative and Security Readiness

The Mumbai Police has deployed extra units to monitor "choke points" and ensure the safety of polling personnel. This election is particularly significant as it follows nearly three years of administrative delays, and authorities have issued over 6,800 notices to staff to ensure full attendance for poll duties.

Voter Information

Voting will take place on Thursday, January 15, from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM. The counting of votes is scheduled for Friday, January 16, during which time traffic around counting centers will remain restricted.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mumbailive), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

