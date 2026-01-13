Mumbai, January 13: In a high-decibel campaign, the Thackeray brothers drew powerful parallels between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and the historic Samyukta Maharashtra Movement of the 1960s. Aiming to consolidate the Marathi vote bank, both leaders framed the current political climate as a second struggle for the soul of Mumbai. The Thackeray brothers collectively characterised the upcoming municipal polls as a "decisive battle" to prevent a "hostile takeover" of the city.

By invoking the legacy of the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement - a deeply sensitive and influential issue in Mumbai's political history - the duo tried to position themselves as the sole protectors of local interests against the Mahayuti government. BMC Elections 2026: Raveena Tandon Backs Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, Joins Campaign Drive in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray revisited the historical struggle that was required to keep Mumbai within Maharashtra during the state's formation. They used these historical references to instil a sense of urgency among voters, suggesting that the city's identity is once again under threat.

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray linked the fears of the past to the January 15 BMC elections. "To protect Maharashtra, we have set aside all differences and come together. We will never let Mumbai be severed from Maharashtra, and we will not let it bow down before anyone," he declared. ‘Will Have Tea Together After BMC Election 2026 Results’: CM Devendra Fadnavis on Equations With MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

Explaining the reason behind his reconciliation with his cousin Raj Thackeray, Uddhav stated, "We have set aside all our mutual differences and come together solely for the protection of Maharashtra. We will never allow Mumbai to be severed from this state. If anyone even attempts such a move, we will ensure they do not succeed. We take an oath today that we will never let Mumbai bow down before anyone."

Warning that Mumbai is "slipping out of Maharashtra's hands," the Thackeray brothers accused the BJP of practising "politics of revenge." They termed the BMC elections, scheduled for January 15, as a decisive battle for Marathi identity 'asmita'.

Raj Thackeray issued a grave warning to Marathi voters. He stated, "This is the last election for the Marathi manoos. If you make a mistake today, it will be a mistake for eternity." He urged the community not to fight amongst themselves, claiming that the BJP thrives on such internal divisions.

The Thackeray duo believes that the traditional Marathi voter base will consolidate behind them, viewing their reunion after two decades as a pivotal political shift.

The Thackeray brothers expressed concerns that Mumbai is being "tied to the stake of Gujarat." They alleged that political and economic interests linked to Gujarat are gradually seizing control of the city.

Raj Thackeray clarified that his warning isn't about Mumbai being geographically ceded to another state, but about the loss of control over land, wealth, and decision-making processes. They described the BMC election as the final opportunity to prevent outsiders from dominating the city’s resources.

Further, the Thackeray brothers accused the BJP of relying on religious polarisation rather than actual development. Uddhav targeted CM Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that he consistently raises "Hindu-Muslim" issues before every election. Uddhav went as far as offering a reward of Rs 1 lakh to anyone who could point out an election the BJP fought without resorting to "religious polarisation".

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

