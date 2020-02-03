Mumbai Police on Hunt to Arrest People Who raised Pro-Sharjeel Imam Slogans at LGBT Rally

Visuals from Queer Azadi Mumbai event (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, February 3: Mumbai police on Monday launched a manhunt operation to arrest people who raised pro-Sharjeel Imam slogans at an LGBTQ parade in Mumbai on Saturday. However, police have registered no case till now. On Sunday, organisers of the Queer Azadi Mumbai had also dissociated them from the slogans. Gay Pride Parade: Hundreds of Thousands March Across Europe to Mark 41 Years of Decriminalisation of Homosexuality.

The organisers of the event released a statement after the video of radical slogans being raised during the rally went viral on social media. In the statement, the organisers said that they completely disassociate and strongly condemn the radical slogans or any other slogan against the integrity of India at the gathering. Sharjeel Imam Arrest: Delhi Police Gets Transit Remand of JNU Student by Jehanabad Court For Making Inflammatory Speech.

They also claimed that people who raised controversial slogans were not known to them and assured the authorities of complete co-operation in the probe. Saurabh Bondre, one of the organisers, told India Today that slogans were raised without their permission. He also claimed that, the organisers of the event got the permission by Mumbai police on certain conditions and those had already been informed to participants on social media.

On Saturday, the Mumbai Pride Parade, was held at the Azad Maidan. The theme in this year's event was a mixture of protest amid celebrations. Thousands of people participated in the rally. A large number of students and citizens also attended the event in solidarity with the LGBT community. Dutee Chand, India's First Openly Gay Athlete, Features On Cosmopolitan Magazine Cover, See Pic.

In January, Imam stirred controversy for making inflammatory statements during a Anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh. Inhis speech he had said that Assam should be northeast should be severed from rest of India. Due to his comments, a sedition case was registered against him, Imam was later arrested by Delhi police.