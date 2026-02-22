Pune, February 22: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has announced an INR 5.16 crore toll refund for nearly 1.2 lakh motorists affected by the 32-hour traffic gridlock on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on February 3.

The unprecedented congestion was triggered by a propylene gas tanker accident near Khopoli, which required an extended recovery operation due to the hazardous nature of the cargo. Thousands of commuters were left stranded for hours with limited access to food, water and basic facilities. Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Jam Continues After Tanker Overturned Near Adoshi Tunnel, Hundreds of Vehicles Seen Stuck (Watch Videos).

Although toll collection was ordered to be suspended, FASTag deductions reportedly continued at certain points. The refund will automatically be credited to affected motorists’ FASTag-linked accounts within the coming week.

The MSRDC is working with IRB Infrastructure Private Ltd to finalise the list of eligible commuters and has sought an explanation over why toll deductions did not immediately stop after the suspension order. Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Jam Update: Maharashtra State Roadways Cancels 139 Bus Trips After Gas Tanker Overturns in Khandala Ghat.

The February 3 incident has sparked demands for stronger emergency response systems and better highway management to prevent similar large-scale disruptions in the future.

