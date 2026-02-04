Mumbai, February 4: A major accident involving a gas tanker brought traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway to a complete standstill for over seven hours between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning. The tanker, which was transporting highly flammable propylene gas, overturned near the Adoshi Tunnel around 4:45 PM on February 3. Due to the high risk of a gas leak and potential explosion, authorities immediately suspended all vehicular movement on the Mumbai-bound lane, resulting in a gridlock that stretched for over 25 kilometers.

Emergency response teams, including the Highway Safety Patrol (HSP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local fire brigades, were deployed to the site. The recovery operation was notably slow as technical experts were required to manage the volatile cargo safely. By midnight, traffic in both directions had ground to a halt, leaving thousands of commuters, including senior citizens and families, stranded on the highway without access to basic amenities. Mumbai Coastal Road Accident: Several Injured After Mercedes Car Collides With Two Taxis Near Worli, Probe Launched (Watch Video).

Stranded on Mumbai–Pune Expressway due to a CNG truck accident. I’m a lady travelling with two kids—no water, no washroom access, no assistance, traffic not moving at all. Shocked by the careless and inhuman handling. Where are the highway authorities & gatekeepers? 🚨 pic.twitter.com/mAJrhkOC75 — ADV AMREEN SHARIFF (@AmreenAdv) February 3, 2026

On Mumbai Pune expressway towards Mumbai , Google showing a different way, traffic stranded due to yesterday tanker explosion.. Trying to get reports from users.. Request users to update here which will help other riders. pic.twitter.com/sZPsbgUdMg — Mumbai Pune Expressway (@Mumbai2PuneEway) February 4, 2026

Over 1 hour stuck in massive traffic on the Mumbai Pune Expressway. Tolls are collected efficiently when will commuters get efficient roads? We speak of a trillion dollar economy, but are we building trillion worthy infrastructure? Accountability matters. Who is addressing this?… pic.twitter.com/2EAzvaSpXf — Sweta Jain Patil (@Anuana10) February 4, 2026

@Mumbai2PuneEway Stuck on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway for over 4 hours with zero help or updates. People are exhausted and frustrated. No traffic police, no support—this is unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/e0k4NiliQN — Vikrant Dawda (@vikrantdawda) February 3, 2026

The accident occurred on a steep slope near the Adoshi Tunnel in the Raigad district. According to preliminary police reports, the tanker driver allegedly lost control of the speeding vehicle, causing it to tip over and block multiple lanes.

The immediate detection of a gas leak led officials to halt traffic as a "zero-risk" safety measure. While traffic towards Pune was initially allowed to move slowly, the escalating recovery efforts and growing congestion eventually forced a total shutdown of the expressway. Mumbai Runway Scare: Air India, IndiGo Aircraft in Wing Collision on Ground at Mumbai Airport With Passengers On Board (See Pics).

Commuter Hardship and Massive Gridlock

The timing of the incident coincided with peak evening travel, trapping office-goers and inter-state buses. Many passengers were forced to wait in their vehicles for over seven hours, with some travelers seen resting on the road surface out of exhaustion.

Reports indicate that light vehicles were diverted to the old Mumbai-Pune Highway (NH 48), but the alternative route quickly became overwhelmed. The backlog of heavy vehicles meant that even as lanes began to reopen intermittently early Wednesday morning, the "tailback" of traffic continued to affect travel times throughout the region.

Clearing an overturned hazardous materials carrier is a delicate process. Authorities had to wait for specialised chemical experts to arrive at the scene to seal the leak and supervise the decanting of the propylene gas before the tanker could be righted by heavy-duty cranes. No fatalities have been reported from the crash site, though the tanker driver sustained minor injuries.

The Khandala-Adoshi stretch of the expressway is a notorious bottleneck known for its sharp curves and steep gradients. Highway officials have repeatedly called for stricter speed enforcement for heavy vehicles in this zone. Following this latest incident, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is expected to review safety protocols for hazardous material transport on this high-traffic corridor.

