Mumbai, February 23: The gold rate across major Indian cities remained largely steady or saw marginal corrections on Monday morning, following a period of significant volatility. In the national capital, 24-carat gold is retailing at INR 15,942 per gram, while Mumbai saw a slight dip, bringing the rate to INR 15,927. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

The current price stability is attributed to the "wait-and-watch" approach of investors as the work week begins. While the international market (COMEX) gold remains a key driver, the local price is also reflecting the Indian Rupee’s current performance against the US Dollar, which stood at approximately INR 91.03 earlier today. Gold Rate Today, February 22, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City-Wise Rates of Gold in India As of February 23

Gold Rate Today, February 23, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,46,140 INR 1,59,420 Mumbai INR 1,45,990 INR 1,59,270 Chennai INR 1,46,790 INR 1,59,320 Ahmedabad INR 1,46,040 INR 1,59,330 Kolkata INR 1,45,990 INR 1,59,270 Bengaluru INR 1,45,990 INR 1,59,270 Hyderabad INR 1,45,990 INR 1,59,270 Jaipur INR 1,46,140 INR 1,59,420 Pune INR 1,45,990 INR 1,59,270 Noida INR 1,46,140 INR 1,59,420 Gurugram INR 1,46,140 INR 1,59,420 Ghaziabad INR 1,46,140 INR 1,59,420 Lucknow INR 1,46,140 INR 1,59,420 Bhopal INR 1,46,140 INR 1,59,420 Jodhpur INR 1,46,140 INR 1,59,420 Srinagar INR 1,46,140 INR 1,59,420

According to analysts at Goodreturns, while the long-term trend for February remains "bullish" due to a 2.75% overall recovery from the month's lows, the immediate intraday movement is expected to be range-bound unless new geopolitical or economic data emerges from the US.

Gold Rate Today: Consumer Outlook

For retail buyers and jewelry enthusiasts, the current rates represent a high plateau. Despite the steep prices, demand in cities like Chennai and Hyderabad remains resilient due to the ongoing wedding season. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 22.

Experts advise consumers to check for the BIS hallmark and verify the "making charges," which can vary between 8% and 20% depending on the intricacy of the jewelry. Note that the rates mentioned above are indicative and exclude the 3% GST and other applicable surcharges.

