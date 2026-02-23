Mumbai, February 23: Mukul Roy, the former Union Railway Minister and a founding member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), passed away on Monday morning, February 23, at a private hospital in Kolkata. He was 71. Roy had been battling prolonged age-related illnesses and was admitted to the facility after his health deteriorated significantly over the weekend. His son, Subhranshu Roy, confirmed that the veteran leader suffered a fatal cardiac arrest despite intensive efforts by the medical team to stabilise him.

Once considered the second-most powerful figure in the TMC after Mamata Banerjee, Roy was instrumental in the party's grassroots expansion and its historic victory over the Left Front in 2011. While his later political career was marked by a high-profile shift to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017 and a subsequent return to the TMC in 2021, he remained a central figure in West Bengal’s political landscape for over three decades. His passing has drawn tributes from across the political spectrum, with leaders remembering him as a master strategist. Ricky Syngkon Dies: Shillong Lok Sabha MP and VPP Leader Ricky AJ Syngkon Passes Away After Falling Ill While Playing Football in Mawlai Mawiong (Watch Video).

Who Was Mukul Roy?

Known as the "organisation man," Roy was the first General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress when it was formed in 1998. He was credited with building the party’s organisational structure in every district of Bengal, often working behind the scenes while Mamata Banerjee led the public campaigns.

His administrative career peaked during the UPA-II government when he served as the Union Minister of State for Shipping and later as the Union Railway Minister. He stepped into the railway portfolio after Mamata Banerjee resigned to become the Chief Minister of West Bengal, solidifying his position as her most trusted lieutenant at the national level. Kabindra Purkayastha Dies: All About Veteran BJP Leader and Former Union Minister As PM Narendra Modi and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Condole His Death.

TMC Stalwart Mukul Roy Dies

Mukul Roy had been in declining health for the past year, suffering from dementia and neurological complications. He had recently undergone a procedure to treat hydrocephalus, but his recovery was slow. On Sunday night, he reportedly experienced severe breathing difficulties and was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Doctors at the hospital stated that Roy’s vital organs began failing early Monday morning. "Despite our best efforts, he suffered a major cardiac arrest and was declared dead at approximately 8:30 AM," a hospital spokesperson said. His body is expected to be taken to his residence and then to the party headquarters for supporters to pay their final respects.

Political Shifts and Final Years

The relationship between Roy and the TMC leadership strained in 2015 following the Saradha and Narada investigations. This led to his defection to the BJP in 2017, where he was credited with the saffron party’s impressive performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Bengal.

However, shortly after winning a seat in the 2021 Assembly elections on a BJP ticket, Roy returned to the Trinamool Congress, citing a "homecoming." His final years were quiet, as his declining health prevented him from active participation in legislative or party duties, though he remained an MLA from Krishnanagar North.

