Mumbai Rains: City Wakes Up to Heavy Rains And Gusty Winds, IMD Predicts Overcast Skies And Light Showers Over The Next 48 Hours

Mumbai Rains (Photo Credits: Flickr, Satish Krishnamurthy)

Mumbai, June 4: As cyclone Nisarga left the financial capital without causing much damage, the city woke up to cloudy skies and soon saw heavy rains and strong winds on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted generally cloudy skies and the possibility of light rains over the next 48 hours.

Mumbai was on red alert on account of cyclone Nisarga on June 3, but barring a few places, the city experienced drizzling and moderate rainfall. While people thanked that cyclone Nisarga left without causing much effect in Mumbai, they also shared funny memes on social media on Mumbai rains. Cyclone Nisarga Update: Deep Depression Weakens into Depression Over Maharashtra, Says IMD.

People reacted to Mumbai Rains today:

#CycloneNisarg You were supposed to come yesterday not TODAY!!! #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/KXH0kBUW73 — I H S A R (@thatmumbaigurl) June 4, 2020

Here's another meme:

People also shared videos as heavy rains lashed their area:

Raining with thunder and lightning in chembur for past 15 minutes #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/U8qKin1qjY — vineet kumar (@docvineet) June 4, 2020

Here's another video of Mumbai rains:

According to the latest IMD update, the Deep Depression weakened into a Depression over west Vidarbha (Maharashtra) at 0530 IST of June 4, to move east-northeastwards and weaken into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area (WML) by today evening.

Luckily Mumbai was spared of the wrath of cyclone Nisarga, but Raigad and Palghar bore the maximum brunt of the storm. From tin roofs being blown away to trees getting uprooted, videos were shared as Nisarga hit Maharashtra.