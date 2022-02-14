Mumbai, February 14: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old youth allegedly killed his friend after an argument in Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Sushant Digamber. The incident took place near the Marol pipeline area. At the time of the incident, the accused was reportedly in an inebriated state. Maharashtra Man Stabs Youth to Death for Teasing over His Height.

Digamber killed his friend, Rahul Gaikwad, with stone. According to a report published in The Times of India, both Digamber and Gaikwad were returning from a birthday party when an argument broke out between the two. After the argument, Digamber attacked Gaikwad with stone. Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests Man Within 12 Hours for Murder.

The police patrol party rushed the victim to a hospital. However, he succumbed during treatment. Before dying, Gaikwad gave a statement to the police and mentioned details of the accused. The police swung into action and arrested Digamber. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

In another incident that took place in January this year, a man allegedly killed his friend for marrying his sister after eloping with her in the Churu district of Rajasthan. The body of Manish, 27, was found in an agriculture farm in the Rajgarh area on January 9. Manish and Vikas became friends during their stay in a Haryana jail under judicial custody a few months back. Manish was a rape accused while Vikas was under custody in a case of petrol pump loot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2022 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).