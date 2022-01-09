Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) In a case of honour killing, a man allegedly killed his friend for marrying his sister after eloping with her in Churu district of Rajasthan.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi COVID-19 Review Meeting: Prime Minister Calls for Adequate Health Infrastructure, Boosting Vaccination Drive for Adolescents.

The body of Manish, 27, was found in an agriculture farm in the Rajgarh area on Sunday morning, police said, adding he had gone to meet his friend Vikas last night.

Manish and Vikas became friends during their stay in a Haryana jail under judicial custody a few months back. Manish was a rape accused while Vikas was under custody in a case of petrol pump loot.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi COVID-19 Review Meeting: Prime Minister Instructs Officials to Ensure Adequate Health Infrastructure, Maintain Coordination With States.

Vikas had arranged for Manish's bail after which he had started visiting the former's house and befriended his sister. Nearly 10 months ago, Manish and Pooja eloped and got married.

“This annoyed Vikas who threatened to kill him. Manish was engaged in transportation work in Delhi and recently came to Churu. Last night, he went to meet Vikas but did not return. His body was found in an agriculture farm today,” SHO Rajgarh Krishna Kumar said.

He said the accused is absconding and being searched.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)