Mumbai, Nov 4: Four passengers of a taxi were allegedly robbed by a group of men posing as policemen on the Western Express Highway here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place near Kherwadi junction on Tuesday night, when the victims were on their way to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to catch a flight, an official said.

The taxi was intercepted by a group of men who claimed to be policemen. The victims were asked to alight the vehicle, following which their passports were snatched and they were asked to sit in another vehicle, which they claimed was a police car, he said.

The car was driven to Goregaon, where the accused allegedly robbed the victims of their luggage, cash, valuables and mobile phones, the official said.

Based on a complaint, an offence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a probe has been launched, senior inspector Rajendra Mulik said.