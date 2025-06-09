Mumbai, June 9: The Mumbai police recently booked a 50-year-old doctor from Kandivali for allegedly raping and torturing a junior artist from Bollywood. The incident came to light after the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The victim told cops that the accused came to her house on Thursday, June 6 and started beating her after she refused to answer his video call.

The victim further claimed that the accused tore her clothes and pinned her to the floor before going on to rape her when she retaliated. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the accused also allegedly chopped the victim's hair and even sat on her while recording the entire incident. As per the complainant, the 42-year-old woman met the accused doctor in 2024. Mumbai Shocker: Elderly Woman Attempts Suicide After Verbal Abuse by Son, Police Register FIR Under Senior Citizens Act.

Back then, the accused had offered the victim a role in a music album for his channel "Shivani Movies International". Police officials said that the accused doctor told the woman that he was about to divorce his wife, as he had a failed marriage. The victim, who was in an on-and-off affair with the accused, also claimed that the doctor promised to marry her.

The complainant also told cops that in May, the accused started assaulting her on suspicion of her having an affair, as she wanted to end the relationship. The victim, who was injured due to the assault, approached the police on Friday, June 6. Post this, a case was registered against the doctor under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Mumbai Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Hides Corpse Inside Iron Bed Before Fleeing Home in Goregaon; Investigation Underway.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter and launched a manhunt to track down and arrest the doctor.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

