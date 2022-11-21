Mumbai, November 21: A horrifying incident has come to light from Santacruz where a man allegedly attacked his father-in-law and brother-in-law with a knife after hearing that the duo had abused his mother on a phone call. He also hurt his own 7-year-old son with a knife butt. The accused fled to Kolkata but was held there and brought back to Mumbai.

As per the report published by the Mid-Day, the accused, identified as Adnan Selot (35) attacked his brother-in-law Adil Sharmali with a knife and slit his throat. He also attacked his father-in-law Noor Mohammed when he interfered and tried to save his son Adil. The incident occurred last week in Sakharwala Chawal in Vile Parle West. was produced before the court and remanded in police custody. Mumbai Shocker: Van Driver Molests Minor Girl While Dropping Her Home From School in Mulund; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

It was revealed that Adnan and Adil’s mother were sisters. Adnan married his Aunt’s daughter and after the marriage, they were living in Nalasopara. However, he sent his family to his in-law's house in Vile Parle. He often left his wife and children there house for months and did not take care of them. Reportedly, Adil asked him to take his wife and children a day before the incident. Adil later called Adnan’s mother and abused her on the phone on the same day. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Son, Slits His Throat After Fight With Wife in Malad; Arrested.

The case was registered by Adil. On the basis of the complaint, the Santacruz police station booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused was produced before the court and remanded in police custody.

