Mumbai, November 19: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a man allegedly slit his 6-year-old son's throat in Malad. The shocking incident took place on Saturday morning. Police officials said that the man killed his son after a fight with his wife Sunita. The accused has been identified as Nandan Adhikari (44).

According to a report in Mid-day, Adhikari allegedly slit the throat of his son Laksh after he had a fight with his wife. Cops said that the incident took place in the Malwani Church Market area. After the incident came to light, the police arrested the accused. They also sent the deceased boy's body for autopsy. Mumbai Shocker: Man Beats Security Guard to Death With Bamboo Sticks for Not Allowing Him To Consume Alcohol in Powai.

As per reports, the incident came to light when Adhikari's wife Sunita, who had went to drop her 13-year-old daughter to school came back to see her son lying in a pool of blood. When neighbours heard Sunita's cry, they immediately rushed to her help. They also alerted the cops about the incident.

During investigation, cops found that the husband and wife's relationship was not good as they used to fight often. An officer said that the details of the fights is yet to be investigated. "We have conducted the Panchanama and sent the body for the autopsy. The FIR is under process," a police officer said.

