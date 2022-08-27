Mumbai, August 27: The Navi Mumbai Police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly threatening to kill a 16-year-old boy. Police officials also said that the man forced the boy to perform fellatio with his friend. Shockingly, the accused even made a video of the incident and shared it on social media between March and August this year.

Speaking to Times of India, senior inspector Smita Jadhav said, "The accused was earlier arrested in February 2020 after the minor’s father had registered an FIR against him for forcing the boy then 14- years-old, to perform fellatio with him. After being released on bail recently, he threatened the boy that if his father doesn’t withdraw the case, he will make the video viral." Chennai Shocker: Minor Kidnapped, Sexually Assaulted by Autorickshaw Driver in Avadi After She Leaves Home To End Life.

Reports also suggest that in May, the man forced the minor boy to perform fellatio. Later, he recorded the video before making it viral on social media. A police officer also said that after the heinous act, the accused also thrashed the boy.

In August, when the boy was informed by his friends about the video going viral on social media, he confided in his father. On Thursday, after the child confessed, his father took him to a police station and filed an FIR against the accused. The Kamothe police booked the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

After being arrested, the accused was produced before Panvel JMFC court which remanded him to police custody till August 29.

