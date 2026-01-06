Is the Video Showing 'Man Turning Into Dog' at Mumbai's Gateway of India Real or Fake? Viral Reel Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check

Mumbai, January 6: A video going viral on social media shows a man allegedly turning into a dog in Mumbai. The alleged incident is said to have taken place at the Gateway of India in Mumbai's Colaba. The video was shared on Instagram and has garnered over 1 lakh views in less than 24 hours. "Shapeshifter or Skinwalker spotted at the Gateway of India", an overlay text on the viral clip read. As per the Instagram post, the incident caught on camera shows a man casually walking and later turning into a dog all of a sudden.

"Suddenly, the man started twitching, crouching, and doing movements no yoga class teaches. In seconds, he appeared to morph into a dog and sprint away with the pack, tail-first confidence unlocked," the caption read. The video shows the man turning into a dog and walking away with the stray dogs. While the video appears to be real, scroll below to know the complete truth. Is Viral Video of Tiger Handing Child Back From Zoo Enclosure Real or Fake? Clip Is AI-Generated, Fact Check Reveals.

AI-Generated Video Showing Man Turning Into Dog Goes Viral

Viral video shows man turning into dog at Gateway of India in Mumbai (Photo Credits: Instagram/aikalaakari)

A fact check of the viral clip revealed that the video was made using Artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The viral video was shared on Instagram by a user named Rahul Nanda, who is an AI filmmaker and a VFX artist. In the caption, Nanda clarified that the clip is an AI-generated video. The AI filmmaker, who is known for making AI-based reels, has over 4 lakh 80,000 followers on Instagram. His AI videos have garnered over two billion views so far. Moreover, no credible news reports or the Mumbai Police have confirmed such an incident taking place in the city.

A few days ago, Rahul Nanda shared a similar video showing a man turning into a street dog. Nanda's Instagram profile is filled with numerous AI-generated videos created by him using AI tools. Hence, it can be concluded that the viral video showing a man turning into a dog at the Gateway of India is an AI-generated video and not a real clip, as it is being claimed. It's unclear if the AI-reel creator made the video to spread fake news or for fun.

Claim : A man turned into a dog at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Conclusion : The viral clip showing a man turning into a dog is an AI-generated video. Full of Trash Clean

