Mumbai, September 5: In a bizarre incident, a man in Mumbai allegedly killed his mother-in-law after she refused to tell him her daughter's new address after being remarried. Reports inform that the man committed the crime on September 3 in Vile Parle, two days after he was released from Pune’s Yerawada Jail. According to a report by TOI, the accused identified as 42-year-old Abbas Shaikh committed the offense when the victim Shamal Shigam, his 61-year-old mother-in-law refused to share his wife's current address who was remarried after he was sent to jail.

The accused was sent to prison 3 years back in a case of a robbery that he had committed in Mumbai back then. After being released from jail, the accused went to his mother-in-law's house to meet his wife and kids. His wife Leena told him that she has already married another man when he was in jail but despite knowing this, he wanted to live with his wife. Mumbai Shocker: Disabled Elderly Man Crawls Up to Sleeping Wife, Stabs Her With Knife at Home in Chandivali.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 am on Thursday when Shaikh visited Shigam’s home in Vile Parle and had an argument with her after she refused to share her daughter’s current address. Shaikh repeatedly hit on her head with floor tiles following which the woman died. The TOI report states that after killing his mother-in-law at her home, he allegedly threatened the owner and extorted Rs 3,000 and liquor bottles before fleeing to Pune. He is also booked in a separate offence of extortion.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the murder. DCP (Zone VIII) Manjunath Singe was quoted in the report that Shaikh committed the offence when the victim did not share his wife’s address. After committing the offence, Shaikh fled away to Pune from where the Vile Parle police team nabbed him. He has been booked in more than 28 offences at different police stations in Mumbai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2021 11:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).