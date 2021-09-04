Mumbai, September 4: In a bizarre incident, a disabled senior citizen in Mumbai allegedly stabbed his wife at their home while she was asleep. Reports inform that the incident took place at their home in the Chandivali area of Mumbai on Sunday. Reports inform that the physically challenged elderly man has been arrested by cops for the murder of his wife. Deputy commissioner of police Maheshwar Reddy said that the accused is mentally ill which led to the murder. Mumbai Shocker: Angry Man Stabs 12-Year-Old Daughter in Chembur After Fight With Wife Over Suspicion of Infidelity.

The victim, identified as 77-year-old Kondabai Trimukhe, was asleep in their one-room kitchen house. Her husband Shankar, the accused, had lost his legs five years ago. While she was fast asleep, the man crawled towards her and stabbed her repeatedly with a knife. The victim suffered injuries on the chest, stomach and waist. Mumbai Shocker: Auto Driver Offers Food to Beggar, Rapes Her Inside Parked Bus in Juhu.

As per details by cops, the elderly woman was rushed to the hospital where she died on Wednesday. The couple’s daughter-in-law witnessed the murder. She woke up on hearing her mother-in-law's screams. The accused was arrested on the spot. Cops said that there were bloodstains all over the wall of the house. The officials at the Powai police station said that he was fed up and frustrated and was being treated for poor mental health. The cop said that that the elderly couple quarrelled often

