Mumbai, January 25: In an unusual but shocking incident, a scrap picker murdered another in a fight over territory. The incident took place in Malad East. While he have heard of turf wars between underworld factions, war over scrap from dustbins is quite unusual. Police have arrested the accused who has been identified as 30-year-old Manish Kumar Shukla.

Kurar police had found the blood-soaked dead body of an unknown person around 4 am on Tuesday near Shantaram Talao, reported MidDay. Cops had taken the body to a local government hospital. The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Sankesh Deepak Rane.

Rane was a resident of Parekh Nagar, Kurar. He used to sell scrap to a dealer in a nearby locality.

After meeting Rane's mother, cops inquired about his close friends and acquaintances and three people's names came to the light. Though two were summoned, the third one Shukla was absconding. But the cops nabbed him from Goregaon on Tuesday morning. He confessed of his crime to the cops.

Cops said that Shukla, a Malad East resident, would pick up scrap from dustbins in Kurar. Rane and Shukla were close friends and used to drink together often but in the past six months, Rane had allegedly stopped Shukla from picking scrap from dustbins in an area that he had marked as his own. The duo used to fight over the matter.

The duo once again fought over the matter on Monday evening. Shukla then called Rane to a settlement near Shantaram Talao late at night and served him a drink. Later, he allegedly attacked Rane with iron implements that he used to use leading to his death.

