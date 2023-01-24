Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Pune Rural Police on Tuesday registered an Accident Death Report (ADR) after the bodies of 7 members of a family were fished out from a river in Daund town of Pune district.

"All seven bodies have been recovered. While it is suspected that the family members died by suicide, we are looking into all possible angles in the case. However, nothing conclusive could be said till a detailed investigation is conducted," an officer of Pune Rural Police said.

Police further informed that they received information on January 18 that a dead body had been found floating in the river.

The sleuths sent word to the local municipal corporation and a joint search operation was launched.

Of the seven bodies recovered between January 18 and 22, four were adults, police said, adding that they also found a mobile phone from the pocket of one of the deceased which helped them ascertain the identities of the victims.

In the search operation that extended to Tuesday, police recovered the bodies of three more deceased family members. All were children.

All bodies are recovered from the Bhima River near Pargaon village under a bridge, at a distance of 100-200 metres from each other.

Police further informed that the post-mortem on all the bodies were conducted and the reports say all died from drowning. Based on the reports, police registered the ADR.

The deceased family members comprised an elderly couple, their daughter and son-in-law and their children, police said.

They were identified as Mohan Pawar (45), his wife Sangita Pawar (40), daughter Rani Falware (24), her husband Shyam Falware (28) and their kids aged between 3-7 years, police added. (ANI)

