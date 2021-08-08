Mumbai, August 8: In a shocking incident, two women in Mumbai were arrested for allegedly hacking their neighbour to death. The duo killed the 27-year-old man, identified as Sunil Jumbhalkar, with a hardware tool. Reports inform that the two women committed the crime in Vashi Naka in Chembur on Friday over an illicit relationship. According to a report by TOI, The RCF police arrested two women for the murder of the neighbour.

The report further informs that the accused have been identified aas 37-year-old Karuna Mane and her sister-in-law Usha, who is 35-year old. The incident came to light after the brother of the victim revealed to the police about the enmity between the two families- the Jumbhalkars and the Manes. Rajasthan Shocker: Wife, Her Two Lovers Arrested for Husband’s Murder in Barmer.

Soon after the incident was reported, an investigation was launched to ascertain the reason for the murder. According to details by Police, the victim's brother identified as Dashrat had complained there was a fight between his brother and Karuna over the previous enmity after which the Manes had fought with the Jumbhalkars.

