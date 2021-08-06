Jaipur, August 6: In a shocking incident, a woman and her two lovers were arrested for killing the husband of the woman in Rajasthan. Reports inform that the Barmer police solved the murder mystery of a 44-year-old man who was bludgeoned to death days ago. The man was killed in Balotara. According to police, the murder conspiracy was hatched by the deceased man’s wife and her two lovers. All the three accused have been arrested by the cops.

According to a report by TOI, Barmer Police formed teams under Balotara SHOs of Balotara and cracked the murder case. Police arrested the culprits Allauddin, Barkat Khan and Zarina Bano on Thursday. The incident came to light on August 2 after Shabir Khan, the brother of the victim filed a report with Balotara police station that his brother Yusub Khan left his house at 5 pm telling his wife Zarina that he is going to Seth Om Prakash to collect his salary. Bhiwandi Shocker: Woman Mortgaged Mangalsutra to Hire Contract Killer for Murdering Husband; Arrested.

As Yusub did not return home that night, the family members began searching for him. Yusub’s body was found on Moongda road with his head crushed by a stone or some sharp weapon. The cops managed to arrest the trio after they were suspicious about Allauddin's activities, following which he was detained. UP Shocker: Man Hires Contract Killer to Murder First Wife in Muzaffarnagar; Arrested.

The cops carried out an investigation after which he confessed to committing the crime. Barkat and Zarina were also involved in the murder and they spilled the beans during interrogation. The report states that Barkat, who was staying at Yusub’s house, came close to Zarina a year ago. When Yusub came to know about the love affair, he asked Barkat to leave his house, however, the woman was in touch with Barkat over the phone. Zarina also had a relationship with her distant relative Allauddin.

All three conspired and killed Yusub around 20 days ago. The TOI report informs that on August 1, the two men took Yusub has to consume liquor and all three consumed liquor in Balotara. When Yusub lost consciousness, the duo bludgeoned him to death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2021 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).