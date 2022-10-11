Mumbai, October 11: A scary incident has come to light from the city where a man stabbed his estranged wife at Churchgate railway station over marital disputes. As per the report published by the Indian Express, the 49-year-old accused stabbed his wife twice with a knife. The man was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday.

Reportedly, the incident took place on Sunday at 3 pm when the victim, identified as Hema Naik, was waiting for a train on platform number 4. She was returning to her home after attending a funeral of a family member. Her estranged husband was also present at the funeral. As per the reports, the accused had an altercation with his brother-in-law at the funeral. UP Shocker: Man Posts Wife’s Intimate Pictures on Facebook To Increase Followers; Case Registered.

As per the reports, the accused was slapped twice by Hema's brother-in-law over his behaviour towards his wife. Upset over this, the accused purchased a knife and waited at the Churchgate railway station. The accused later approached Hema and stabbed her twice in the stomach. The injured woman was rushed to the nearby GT hospital by GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPG) personnel. Kochi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death for Questioning Misbehaviour With Woman During DJ Party.

The couple got married nearly 20 years ago. However, within the year, the accused started doubting his wife's character and started abusing and harassing her physically. After two decades of harassment, the woman moved out of the house six months ago with their kids and lodged a complaint against her husband.

