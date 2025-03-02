According to a report by The Times of India, the incident unfolded on February 26 when the victim, Shahanawaz Shaikh, a 22-year-old auto rickshaw driver, set up the inflatable jumping bouncer in the evening to earn extra income. He charged INR 30 per child for the ride, but the two brothers, Avdhesh Saroj (33) and Pawan Saroj (20), became upset when Shaikh refused to refund INR 10 after they asked for a discounted price of INR 80 for three children instead of INR 90. This minor dispute quickly escalated into a violent altercation. Mumbai Shocker: Man's Missing Complaint Reveals He Was Sexually Abusing Teenager Daughter For 5 Years.

The situation took a violent turn when Avdhesh, angered by the refusal, attacked Shaikh with a knife, injuring him in the abdomen and ears. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital and is now reported to be out of danger. Following the attack, Powai police arrested Avdhesh Saroj on March 1, while his brother Pawan remains at large. Police are continuing their efforts to track him down. Authorities have urged the public to report any disputes early to prevent such violent escalations.