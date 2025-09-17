Mumbai, September 17: A shocking incident of suicide has come to light from Mumbai, where a 32-year-old woman allegedly ended her life at her home in the city. Police officials said that the woman died by suicide and was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her house in the eastern suburbs. The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday, September 15.

The deceased woman was later identified as Farhana Khan. An official said that Khan died by suicide at her house in the Davri Nagar area of Vakola in Santacruz East in the afternoon, reports PTI. After her death, Farhana's live-in partner, Atique Riyaz Mansuri (35), allegedly took her body to her parents' house instead of informing the police or taking it to a hospital. Mumbai: IIT-Bombay Student Dies by Suicide by Jumping off Hostel Building in Powai.

Cops said that Mansuri found Farhana dead at home. Instead of alerting the police or rushing her to the hospital, Mansuri allegedly dropped her body at her parents' place in the Golibar area. The incident came to light when Farhana's family members approached the police.

Acting on their complaint, the police registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the incident. Later, cops interrogated Mansuri, Farhana's live-in partner. In their complaint, Khan's family alleged that Mansuri was a history-sheeter. They also raised suspicions of him being involved in their daughter's killing. Mumbai Shocker: Landlord Dies After Ex-Tenant Allegedly Kicks Him in Stomach During Dispute Over INR 20,000 Deposit in Malvani, Accused Arrested.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

