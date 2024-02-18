Mumbai, February 18: The Mumbai police, on Saturday, February 18, arrested a 42-year-old Borivali woman with psychiatric disabilities who allegedly strangled her 11-year-old daughter to death. The shocking incident took place on Thursday, February 16. After strangling her daughter, the woman also attempted suicide. Cops said that the woman was injured and had cut her wrist with the blade.

She was admitted to the Shatabdi Hospital for treatment. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the alleged incident took place on Thursday at around 8.30 pm when the woman locked herself along with her daughter in her bedroom. An officer said the woman strangled her minor daughter with her dupatta after she tried to persuade her to take her medication. Mumbai Shocker: Stalker Assaults Married Woman, Stabs Her Multiple Times With Knife in Worli After She Refuses To Talk to Him; Arrested.

An officer privy to the case said that on Thursday night, the accused woman refused to take her tablets. Post this, her daughter went to her father and asked him to take a tablet in order to show her mother. After her father took a tablet, the daughter went to her mother's room to persuade her. However, the woman locked the door.

A few minutes later, the father knocked on the door to which the girl said that her mother was not allowing her to open the door. As time passed, the man knocked on the door again but did not get any response. Following this, he slid his mobile under the door only to see a pool of blood on the screen of the phone. He immediately called the cops, who broke open the door. Mumbai Shocker: Ragpicker Kills 70-Year-Old Woman With Stone in Kandivali To Loot Rs 3,000 She Saved, Arrested.

The police found the girl lying unconscious on the floor with a dupatta wrapped around her neck. On the other hand, her mother was found in a pool of blood with her wrist cut. The mother-daughter duo were rushed to a hospital, where the girl was declared dead while her mother was admitted to the ICU. The police have arrested the woman for murder charges. They also learned she was undergoing psychiatric treatment for several years.

