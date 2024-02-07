Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) A ragpicker was arrested for allegedly killing a 70-year-old woman to loot about Rs 3,000 that she had saved up in Mumbai's Kandivali area on Wednesday, an official said.

Accused Mansoor Sheikh (51) and victim Anusaya Sawant lived on a pavement near Hindustan Naka at Charkop in the western suburb.

Sheikh had recently learnt that Sawant had saved up some money. He decided to kill her and flee with the money.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Sheikh fatally attacked the elderly woman with a stone and ran away with her cash, which was about Rs 3,000, the official said.

After being alerted about the crime, the police launched a probe and arrested Sheikh. He has been booked for murder, the official added.

