Mumbai ‘Watermelon Death’ Case: Morphine Found in Man’s Body, Forensic Tests Point to Poisoning

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A family of four from Mumbai died under mysterious circumstances last week, triggering widespread concern and speculation over the safety of watermelon consumption. However, forensic findings now point to a far more sinister cause than a contaminated fruit.

Abdullah Dokadia, 45, a local mobile accessories trader, his wife Nasreen, 35, and their two daughters Zainab, 13, and Ayesha, 16, hosted a dinner with five relatives on Saturday evening and served mutton pulao. After the guests left, the family consumed watermelon at around 1 am. By 5 am, all four had fallen ill with severe vomiting and diarrhoea. They died within hours.

Forensic Tests Reveal Green Organs, Possible Poisoning

Initial forensic examination has revealed a deeply troubling finding. Sources told NDTV that some organs of the victims - including the brain, heart, and intestines - had turned green, strongly suggesting poisoning. Doctors examining the case have indicated that the symptoms and internal findings do not align with a routine case of food poisoning. Mumbai ‘Mysterious’ Deaths: Morphine Traces Found in Bodies of Pydhonie Family As Watermelon Theory Is Ruled Out.

Morphine Found in Victim's Body

Adding to the growing mystery, morphine - a potent painkiller typically administered only in controlled medical settings - was detected in Abdullah Dokadia's body. Investigators are now examining whether this points to prior medical intervention, accidental exposure, or something far more suspicious. The finding has significantly widened the scope of the police investigation. Mumbai ‘Mysterious’ Deaths: What 4 Pydhonie Victims Ate Beyond Watermelon and What We Know About the Cause of Death.

Watermelon Link Unconfirmed, FDA Probes Adulterants

The Maharashtra state Food and Drug Administration has clarified that no direct link between the deaths and the watermelon has been established so far. Officials stated that conclusions will only be drawn after full scientific confirmation. The FDA is separately investigating whether the watermelon consumed by the family contained any external toxic substance or adulterant.

Police Register Accidental Death Case, Probe Continues

A case of accidental death was registered following the incident. Police have recorded statements from the five relatives who consumed the mutton pulao and were unharmed. Investigators are also probing whether the family was under any form of stress.

Doctors who conducted the autopsies have reserved their opinion. The viscera of all four bodies have been sent for chemical analysis. The final forensic report is still awaited.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).