Mumbai, May 09: The Bombay High Court ordered a youth to pay Rs 50,000 to Asha Sadan, a rescue home in Umerkhadi, south Mumbai, within four weeks after quashing a FIR against him for allegedly forcing a teenagar to providing a nude video of hers to a Snapchat account. With the girl's permission, Justice Sunil Shukre and Milind Sathaye permitted the South Mumbai Police Station's FIR to be quashed.

This court is of the considered opinion that if the parties are thinking about coming to an amicable agreement, both of them should be given an opportunity to start over in their individual lives and continue their careers and their lives with a clean slate. This court must refrain from taking any action that would impede their ability to advance in life, it said in a recent hearing. Uttar Pradesh School Teacher Arrested for Demanding Nude Pics From Delhi Woman on Instagram.

According to the FIR, the girl, then 17, was enrolled in Class 12 on September 27, 2019 during the incident. Her image was merged onto the lady in a pornographic video that was supplied to her by an unidentified individual over Instagram.

He threatened to the girl to public the video and asked her to create a Snapchat account and send her nude recordings of herself to a certain account holder if she wanted to prevent it. Fearful, the girl made a short video—5–10 seconds—and posted it as directed in an effort to stop the footage from getting viral. He ‘used bad language’ when she attempted to avoid communicating with him. Following that, she confided in her sister, who later told their parents.

The accused, who is now 23 years old, was later detained and charged with violating the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Information Technology Act. Sextortion in Mumbai: Ghatkopar Resident Blackmailed With Nude Videos, Rs 5.45 Lakh Extorted After Being Lured Into Online Sex Over WhatsApp Call With Woman; Case Registered.

The girl informed the court that she intends to pursue her MA degree and does not want the criminal case to negatively impact her professional or future plans in any way and wants to absolutely retract it. Her parents said they resolved the issue amicably in order to prevent their daughter's life and career from being adversely affected. They had approved him bail earlier.

