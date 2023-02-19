Mumbai, February 18: A 25-year-old Youtuber has been booked for allegedly flying a drone over Bandra Fort without requisite permission, a Mumbai police official said on Friday. Reportedly, he was flying a drone to record a video for Youtube. Himachal Pradesh: Drone Transporting Blood Samples Between Two Hospitals Crashes Before Landing in Mandi.

The person flew the drone on Thursday afternoon for a Youtube video shoot, the official said. "Flying a drone without police permission is prohibited. He has been charged under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience to order promulgated lawfully by a public servant," the official added. Drone Technology To Ease Surveillance of Illegal Mining and Monitoring, Says Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

It must be noted that flying drones is illegal in India. To operate a drone, one must be registered with the DGCA and have a license to fly it. The flyer must be over 18 years of age, have passed 10th standard exams, and have completed a training course from a DGCA-approved institution. The person will also need to pass a written exam.

