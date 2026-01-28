In a move that has stunned the Indian film industry, global music sensation Arijit Singh announced on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, that he is retiring from film playback singing. The 38-year-old artist, currently the world's most-followed musician on Spotify, confirmed he will no longer accept new film assignments, marking the end of a decade-long era of dominance in Bollywood. Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing at 38, Thanks Fans in Emotional Instagram Post (View Post).

Arijit Singh’s career has been defined by an unprecedented string of hits that shaped the sound of modern Indian cinema. As he transitions to independent music, these seven tracks remain among his most enduring and streamed songs on YouTube.

Note: View counts are based on the official music video with the highest views on YouTube. If multiple versions (audio, lyrical, or alternate videos) are included, the total figures may vary significantly.

1. ‘Chaleya’— 619 Million+ Views

Showcasing a more upbeat and rhythmic side of his repertoire, "Chaleya" became a global viral sensation. The track highlighted Singh’s versatility, proving he could master light-hearted, groovy numbers just as easily as his trademark soulful ballads.

2. ‘Kesariya’ — 603 Million+ Views

Often cited as the National Love Anthem of 2022, "Kesariya" solidified Singh’s ability to turn a film track into a cultural phenomenon. Its infectious melody and Singh's signature "Sufi-pop" vocal texture helped it break several streaming records within 24 hours of its release.

3. ‘Apna Bana Le’ (Bhediya) — 579 Million+ Views

This track became a staple for social media creators and dominated radio charts for over a year. Its success is often attributed to the "unplugged" quality Singh brought to the recording, making it feel intimate and personal to every listener.

4. ‘Tum Hi Ho’— 476 Million+ Views

The song that started it all. Released in 2013, "Tum Hi Ho" is the foundation of Singh's superstardom. While its view count is spread across various official and fan-made uploads, its cultural impact is immeasurable, as it effectively birthed the "Arijit Singh Era."

5. ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’— 429 Million+ Views

Though its raw view count on a single link is lower than some newer hits, this song is widely considered Singh’s artistic masterpiece. A collaboration with AR Rahman, the track's emotional depth and its portrayal of vulnerability made it a definitive "mood" for millions of fans.

6. ‘Channa Mereya’ — 401 Million+ Views

No list of Singh’s work is complete without this "heartbreak anthem." Blending Sufi elements with traditional Bollywood drama, the song earned Singh a place in the hearts of anyone who has experienced unrequited love, cementing his status as the primary voice of romantic melancholy.

7. ‘Shayad’ — 354 Million+ Views

Capturing the essence of modern-day longing, "Shayad" is frequently praised by critics for its nuanced vocal delivery. It remains one of the most covered songs on YouTube, illustrating Singh's deep connection with aspiring musicians. Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: 5 Popular Non-Hindi Songs of Versatile Singer You Must Hear.

As Arijit Singh prepares to bid farewell to the playback industry, his recent work serves as a powerful testament to his enduring impact. His latest standout contribution is the soulful patriotic anthem "Maatrubhumi" from the upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, starring Salman Khan. Released on January 24, 2026, the track is a collaboration with Shreya Ghoshal and composer Himesh Reshammiya

