Mumbai, February 12: The air quality in Mumbai was reported to be in 'very poor' category on Friday. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), the air quality index in India's financial capital stood at 322 on February 12. In Delhi, the air quality continued to remain in 'very poor' category. Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, the air quality was reported to be in 'poor' category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) states that an AQI in the 'very poor' category may cause respiratory illness to people on prolonged exposure, while that in 'poor' category may lead to breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

The air quality in the city had become very poor since the beginning of the year, but had later improved to moderate category. The air quality improved as winds blowing from the ocean cleared pollutants from the air. According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. Air Pollution in India Caused Over 1.16 Lakh Infant Deaths in 2019: Study.

In Delhi, dense fog enveloped several parts, reducing visibility to zero in some parts of the city, MeT officials said. The average air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category in Ghaziabad, Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday, while it was "poor" in Gurgaon and Faridabad for the second consecutive day, data issued by a government agency showed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 08:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).