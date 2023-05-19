Nagpur, May 19: In a shocking incident, a gay man bludgeoned his partner to death at Khapri village on Wednesday evening. The two had sex and shared liquor before the crime, cops said. The accused has been identified as Sandeep Gondane while the deceased has been identified as Ghanshyam Sirsam.

TOI reported that Gondane attacked Sirsam with a stick after having sex and sharing liquor. Sirsam's naked body was found on a bed near the cowshed where he worked. Cops said that Gondane, who is now in the custody of Koradi police, admitted to having killed Sirsam as the victim abused him after they had sex.

A morning walker informed cops after spotting Sirsam's body with a grievous injury on the head.

Informing about the crime, cops said that Sirsam used to work at the cowshed where he had met Gondane a few years ago. Over a period of time, they entered into a physical relationship.

Sirsam and Gondane used to frequently meet at the cowshed and at nearby places during evening hours, police said.

Gondane was interrogated by police after his closeness with Sirsam came to light during the investigation. Gondane spilled the beans when cops pressed him during interrogation, said senior inspector Ravi Nagose of the Koradi police station.



