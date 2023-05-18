Pilibhit, May 18: A newly wed woman from Uttar Pradesh 's Pilibhit district has accused that her husband demanded Rs 10 lakh to have sex with her. She alleged that her husband withheld sexual relations due to his dowry demands. She further claimed that it was only after their families agreed on Rs 5 lakh, the couple went on honeymoon to Nainital. Even there, he allegedly remained aloof.

According to a report in UPTak, the woman alleged that her husband refused sex for a duration of three months, insisting on a dowry of Rs 10 lakh. However, after her family paid him Rs 5 lakh the couple went on a honeymoon trip to Nainital. In Nainital also, the man refused to have sex with her and remained distant. Gujarat Woman Says Husband Not Interested in Sex, Avoiding Physical Relationship; Complaint of Domestic Violence Lodged Against Man.

During their trip to Nainital, her husband took an inappropriate photograph of her and used it to blackmail her. She said the man kept pressing her for dowry. She also accused him and his mother of verbally abusing her over dowry demand. Rajkot Shocker: Man Mercilessly Thrashes Spa Staffer With Iron Pipe For Refusing to Have Sex With Him, Booked.

The couple got married on February 6, 2023, in Badaun and the woman's family reportedly spent around Rs 20 lakh on the wedding.

Left with no option, the woman narrated her ordeal to her mother, who then confronted her son-in-law and even offered to help him seek treatment if he had any sexual difficulties. However, he insisted on receiving Rs 10 lakh and claimed that they would go on their honeymoon after that.

After receiving Rs 5 lakh, the couple went to Nainital on May 7. However, he didn't make sexual relations with her. He then allegedly blackmailed her, saying he would make her photos viral until the remaining amount was paid.

The police have registered a complaint and are investigating the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2023 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).