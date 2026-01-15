Patna, January 15: A major incident has come to light from Muzaffarpur district, where a woman and her three minor children were found dead under mysterious circumstances near Chandwara Bridge on the banks of the Gandak River on Thursday. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Ahiyapur police station and the victims have been identified as Mamta Kumari, wife of Krishmohan Kumar, and her three minor children — Aditya Kumar (6), Ankush Kumar (4), and Kriti Kumari (2).

Mamta and her children had been missing for the past four days. Following information about the incident, senior police officials, including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. A large crowd gathered at the site, prompting the deployment of additional police forces to maintain law and order. Family members identified the victims and expressed serious apprehensions of foul play. According to them, a missing complaint was lodged at the Ahiyapur police station on January 10. Bihar Shocker: Woman Working in Orchestra Shot at by Man Inside Hotel Room in Muzaffarpur, Victim Recuperating in Hospital.

Mamta’s husband, Krishmohan Kumar, an auto-rickshaw driver, told police that the family resides in a rented house in Bakhri Sipahpur, owned by Amarendra Kumar Singh. On January 10, Krishmohan left for work at Zero Mile in the morning. When he returned around 6 PM, his mother informed him that Mamta had gone shopping at Zero Mile with their three children at around 11 AM, but had not returned. After an extensive search failed to locate them, the family allegedly received threatening calls from two unknown mobile numbers around 3 AM on January 12.

The callers reportedly claimed responsibility for abducting Mamta and her children and threatened to kill the entire family if the police were informed. Krishnamohan informed the police about the threatening phone calls. The family has alleged police inaction despite sharing this information, claiming that timely intervention could have prevented the incident. Local residents echoed similar concerns, stating that prompt police action might have averted the tragedy. Bihar: Man Creates AI Deepfake Content of President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi; Arrested From Muzaffarpur.

Police officials said the case is being investigated thoroughly and all possible angles are being examined. Authorities assured that the culprits would be identified and arrested at the earliest. Meanwhile, fear and anger prevail in the locality, with a heavy police presence maintained to prevent any untoward situation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

