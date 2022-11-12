Bengaluru, November 12: Labourers who were hired to work for the unveiling of the 108-foot-tall statue of Bengaluru's founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11 have lodged a police complaint alleging that they have not been paid their dues. The complaint has been lodged by 40 labourers at Sidlaghatta police station in Chikkaballapur district against local BJP leader Nandeesh. PM Narendra Modi Unveils 108-Feet High Bronze Statue of Bengaluru Founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda (Watch Video).

According to the police, the workers were hired to work at the venue of statue in the premises of Bengaluru International Airport. PM Narendra Modi Flags off Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express, Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train in Karnataka's Bengaluru (See Pics).

It has been alleged that Nandeesh had promised to pay Rs 500 to each worker, but offered to pay only Rs 100 after the completion of the programme. The police are probing the matter.

