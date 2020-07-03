Kohima, July 3: After the controversy erupted over the consumption of dog meat in Nagaland, the state government has taken a major decision to ban commercial import and trading of dogs and dog markets. The state's Chief Secretary, Temjen Toy, also said that the sale of dog meat, both cooked and uncooked is also banned. Kerala: Dog With Its Mouth Sealed by Tape Found Wandering in Thrissur, Rescued After Days of Torture.

"The State Government has decided to ban commercial import and trading of dogs and dog markets and also the sale of dog meat, both cooked and uncooked. Appreciate the wise decision taken by the State’s Cabinet," Toy tweeted.

Temjen Toy's Tweet:

The State Government has decided to ban commercial import and trading of dogs and dog markets and also the sale of dog meat, both cooked and uncooked. Appreciate the wise decision taken by the State’s Cabinet @Manekagandhibjp @Neiphiu_Rio — Temjen Toy (@temjentoy) July 3, 2020

This development comes after an image of dogs tied up to be slaughtered at Dimapur market went viral on social media, causing a massive outcry among netizens. Several animal right organisations also demanded a ban on dog meat.

Dog meat is considered a delicacy in Nagaland and believed a cure for pain-related ailments. Dogs are regularly smuggled from West Bengal and Assam into Nagaland at a minimal cost of Rs 50 for a single canine.

In the streets of Nagaland, the dog meat sells for around Rs 200 per kg which is roughly Rs 2,000 per dog. Earlier, the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) had urged the government of Nagaland to ban dog slaughter and implement the stringent animal welfare laws.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).