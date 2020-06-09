Kerala: Dog With Its Mouth Sealed by Tape Found Wandering in Thrissur, Rescued After Days of Torture

Dog with its mouth sealed by tape (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram, June 9: In yet another case of animal cruelty, a dog was found wandering with his mouth with its mouth tightly sealed with tape along the streets in Kerala's Thrissur district. According to reports, the three-year-old dog has been rescued and hospitalised by the members of People for Animal Welfare Services (PAWS). The dog was unable to eat or drink for days due to the tape pasted around its mouth. HORRIFYING! Pregnant Elephant's Death After Being Fed Pineapple Filled With Crackers In Kerala Is New Low For Humanity, Furious Netizens Demand Justice For The 'Mother and Baby'.

Two weeks ago, volunteers of PAWS had recieved call informing them of a dog with tape wound around its mouth. For days, PAWS members kept searching for the pet animal and finally found it. "When we found the dog, there were several layers of tape, wound so tight that it had almost pierced deep into the skin and the bones around the nose had become visible," PAWS secretary Ramachandran told The News Minute.

The dog drank two-litres of water when the tape was removed. It was taken to a hospital where its condition is stable. Ramachandran said that the dog was "obviously" a pet as it had a collar. He reasoned that the tape may have been wound around its mouth for barking continuously. Kerala has been in the news for incidents of animal cruelty. Recently, a pregnant elephant died after being seriously injured by firecrackers hidden in a pineapple in Kerala's Palakkad district.

This brutal incident was followed by one in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, where a person tried to kill a pregnant cow by feeding it explosive mixed with food. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Forest Department has arrested 12 gypsies for killing a jackal in a Trichy village by packing explosives in meat and blowing up its mouth when it took a bite