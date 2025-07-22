Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, July 22, prompting an immediate response from the Crime Branch. Joint Commissioner Sharad Singhal confirmed that a search operation is underway, although nothing suspicious has been found so far. Police teams and the fire brigade have been deployed at the site as a precautionary measure. Security has been tightened in and around the airport. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely. Ahmedabad Airport Bomb Threat: Letter Threatening Explosion at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport Found, Police Begin Probe.

Bomb Threat at Ahmedabad Airport, Search On

Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Crime Branch has received a bomb threat email regarding Ahmedabad airport. Search is underway and nothing suspicious has been found so far. Police and fire brigade are at the spot: Sharad Singhal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad Crime Branch — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2025

