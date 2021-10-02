Nagpur, October 2: The Nagpur police on Thursday rescued an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly lured into selling her virginity for Rs 5,000. The minor girl was desperate to get some money for the treatment of her mother’s cancer. Three women have been arrested who lured the girl and arranged a "customer". They were identified as Archana Vaishampayan (39), Ranjana Meshram (45) and Kavita Nikhare (30). Nagpur Horror: Woman Raped, Forced to Perform Self-Abortion at Home; Lover Arrested.

Fortunately, the girl was rescued as the customer turned out to be a police informer. According to a report by Times of India, Archana Vaishampayan knew the girl's mother is suffering from cancer and the family needed money for her treatment. The accused convinced the girl to accompany them and offered her Rs 5,000. Vaishampayan allegedly deceived the minor's mother saying she wanted her daughter to take care of her son during his birthday celebrations. Nagpur Woman Duped of Rs 4.22 Lakh by Man She Met on Matrimonial Site.

The girl was brought to an apartment at Om Nagar at Koradi. The apartment was taken on rent by Ranjana Meshram. Another accused Kavita Nikhare was tasked with fetching a customer for selling the girl’s virginity. A "customer" agreed to pay Rs 40,000, but he turned out to be a police informer, the TOI report said. He alerted the Social Service Branch (SSB) of the crime branch. A team immediately raided the apartment and rescued the girl.

The police registered a case at the Koradi police station and sent the girl to a government-run shelter home. They also found that Meshram and Vaishyampayan had been earlier arrested for flesh trade in separate cases and became friends in jail. Further investigation is underway.

