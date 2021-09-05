Nagpur, Sep 5 (PTI) A woman was duped of Rs 4.22 lakh allegedly by a man who befriended her on a matrimonial site, Kapil Nagar police in Nagpur said on Sunday.

The woman, an engineer with a software giant's Pune unit, in her complaint, claimed the man, identified as Vijay Abhay Khare, reportedly a US resident, came in contact with her in August, an official said.

"The accused told the woman a gift of his worth Rs 2 crore was stuck with Delhi Airport Customs and asked her to pay Rs 4.22 lakh as fine, which she did in bank accounts provided by him. He then stopped taking her calls, after which she filed a police complaint," he informed.

