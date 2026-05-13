Sanju Samson Plays Beach Cricket With Fans in Chennai Amid CSK’s Busy IPL 2026 Campaign, Video Goes Viral

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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Sanju Samson has once again captured the hearts of the local faithful, after a video of him playing beach cricket with fans went viral on Wednesday. The wicketkeeper-batter, who has enjoyed a record-breaking debut season with the franchise, was seen joining a group of youngsters for an impromptu game on a Chennai beach, eschewing the usual celebrity security detail to mingle with supporters. CSK Pacer Anshul Kamboj Meets his Lookalike Police Officer from Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's Oath-Taking Ceremony.

Sanju Samson Plays Beach Cricket

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The informal encounter comes at a critical juncture in the IPL 2026 season, as the Super Kings intensify their push for a playoff spot. Samson’s transition from Rajasthan Royals to the 'Yellow Army' has been seamless, with local fans already bestowing upon him the affectionate title of 'Chettan' (Big Brother).

Left-Handed Sanju In Action

The viral footage shows Samson arriving at the beach without an entourage or security guards. Rather than remaining a spectator, he joined a local game, surprising the crowd by choosing to bat left-handed instead of his natural right.

The crowd erupted when the Kerala-born cricketer struck a towering six off a local bowler’s delivery. In a moment that has since been widely shared across social media platforms, Samson celebrated the shot with the youngsters before leading them in the popular CSK fan chant, “Thatrom... Thookrom” (We strike, we lift). Raipur Weather and Rain Forecast for RCB vs KKR IPL 2026.

IPL 2026 Record

On the field, Samson’s performance has been equally impactful. He currently leads the scoring charts for CSK this season, having amassed 430 runs in 11 matches. His campaign has been defined by consistency and power, including a match-winning 115* against Delhi Capitals which broke MS Dhoni’s long-standing record for the highest score by a CSK wicketkeeper.

Samson also became the first Indian player in the franchise's history to score multiple centuries in a single IPL season. His form remains pivotal for the team’s success; statistics show that CSK has maintained a 100 per cent win rate this season in matches where Samson has scored 40 or more runs.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).