Thane, Sep 17: The construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), which is now under the management of Adani group, should be completed by 2024, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said.

Pawar said that the group developing the airport at Panvel is financially sound.

"I do not see that they will face any problem. We have been given the target of 2024 for airport completion. We will be reviewing the work periodically," Pawar told media personnel on Thursday. Navi Mumbai International Airport Will Look Like This! GVK Shares Spectacular Visionary First Look of NMIA in This Video.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is a greenfield international airport being built on the National Highway (NH) 4B near Panvel, approximately 35 km from Mumbai's existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The airport is a Public-Private Partnership venture in which Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has a 74 per cent stake with CIDCO, the nodal agency of the Maharashtra government, holding the remaining 26 per cent.

Adani Group recently took over the management of both Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) and NMIAL.

Pawar said CIDCO needs to provide facilities for charging electric vehicles in upcoming projects. Besides, it should also look at housing and other projects keeping in mind the 25-year horizon. While allotting houses CIDCO should ensure that the common man can pay maintenance charges, he added.