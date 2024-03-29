Thane, March 29: Three persons were arrested for allegedly killing a waiter in Vashi in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Friday. The body of Mukesh alias Mantu Kumar Yadav was found on Thursday and the arrests were made within 24 hours, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Pankaj Dahane said. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Six Held in APMC for Thrashing Man, Forcing Him To Lick Shoes.

"Yadav was killed while resisting a robbery bid. The accused tried to snatch his bag. Another person who came to help Yadav was also assaulted. We arrested Mohammad Ali Mubarak Sheikh and Shahnawaz Hanif Sheikh and then held Imran Yakub Ali Sheikh from Malad in Mumbai," the DCP said. The three arrested persons are residents of Mumbra and Imran is a history sheeter, the official added.