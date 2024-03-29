Thane, March 29: Six persons were arrested in Navi Mumbai for allegedly assaulting a man, who was accused of stealing spices from the firm where he worked, and forcing him to lick shoes, a police official has said. The APMC police station official said the incident took place on Wednesday evening. Navi Mumbai: Mob Thrashes Cop, Man Trying To End Fight Between Groups in Panvel

“The man, who is employed in a trading shop in APMC, was assaulted by Raunak Dayaljibhai Bhanushali, proprietor of the trading firm, and his staff, identified as Sanjay Chowdhary, Lalaji Babubai Pagi, Virendra Kumar Laxman Gautam, Yogesh and Karan," he said on Thursday. Navi Mumbai Shocker: Upset Over Disruption in Wifi Signal at Home, IAS Officer and His Brother Thrash Airtel Engineers in Ghansoli, Case Registered

"The man was accused of stealing cardamom. He was beaten up, stripped and forced to lick the shoes of the accused Bhanushali. They also videoed the incident. Further probe is underway," he added.