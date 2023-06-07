Mumbai, June 7: Residents residing within the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) area of authority, along with a few CIDCO-administered nodes, will experience water shortages as the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company will be undertaking a 24-hour shutdown for maintenance work. Maintenance and repair work on the Hamrapur Feeder main line, specifically the 22KV CIDCO and 22KV MSETCL lines, will be undertaken by the MSETC on Thursday.

According to Free Press Journal, water supply will be temporarily suspended in the nodes of Dronagiri, Ulwe, Kharghar, and Taloja Phase 2 from 6 am on June to 6 am on June 9. Simultaneously, repair work will be conducted on the Hetwane Dam pipeline at the Jite water treatment plant on Thursday. CIDCO has urged residents to store water appropriately and utilize it prudently. The officials have stated that the restoration of the water supply will occur in a phased manner. Mumbaikars To Face Water Cuts in Monsoon? Water Levels in Seven Lakes Drops to 12%, BMC Monitoring Situation as Citizens Advised To Use Water Judiciously.

In Kharghar, the water supply will be reinstated at 6 am on June 9 for sectors 1, 2, 8, 10, 14, 19, and 20. Similarly, sectors 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 21, 22, and 23 will have their water supply restored from 8:00 pm, while sectors 15, 16, 17, and 18 will receive water from 3:00 pm. Sectors 30 to 40 will begin receiving water at 8 am. Thane Water Cut News Update: Water Supply To Remain Disrupted in Parts of Thane for 24 Hours Due to Maintenance and Repair Works; Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

For Dronagiri and Ulwe, the Dronagiri node will have its water supply resumed from 6 am on June 9. In Ulwe, sectors 2, 3, 5, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, and 18 will receive water from 5:30 pm. Sectors 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, and 25 will have their water supply restored from 12 pm.

On June 7, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation undertook repair and maintenance of the Bhokarpada Water purification plant, causing the water supply to be suspended for 12 hours from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

