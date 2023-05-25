Mumbai, May 25: Water supply in various parts of Thane is likely to take a hit as the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday announced a 24-hour water cut on May 26 in the city. The TMC said that the water supply will remain suspended in some areas of Thane on Friday, May 26 for 24 hours. The water cut is said to be due to maintenance and repair work.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the water cut is likely due to repair work that the TMC will undertake to repair the main water channel. Besides, valves will also be replaced at Saket Bridge during the 24-hour water shutdown. A TMC official said that after the shutdown, the water supply will resume slowly. Mumbai Water Cut: Water Supply to Remain Disrupted in Parts of Kurla Due to Maintenance Work; Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

List of Areas Affected Due to 24-Hour Water Cut:

The 24-hour water shutdown in Thane is likely to affect the water supply on Ghodbunder Road and in areas including Lokmanya Nagar, Vartak Nagar, Saket, Ritu Park, Thane Central jail premises, and Gandhi Nagar. Besides, Rustomjee township, Indira Nagar, Srinagar, Samata Nagar, Siddheshwar, Eternity Mall, Mumbra and Kalwa will also face water cuts for a 24-hour period.

Once restored, the water supply is likely to be at low pressure for the next one to two days. "After the shutdown, the water supply will resume slowly which is why the supply will be in low pressure in these areas, a TMC official said. Water cuts will also be imposed by TMC in Kopri in Thane East on Thursday. The TMC has undertaken work to relocate the 500 mm diameter main water distribution channel of TMC. Thane Water Cut News Update: 12-Hour Water Cut for Parts of Diva and Mumbra on May 10 Due To Repair Works.

The water shutdown on Thursday will be from 9 am to 9 am on Friday, May 26. The relocation work will affect the water supply at Dhobi Ghat and Kanhaiya Nagar areas in Kopri. TMC officials also said that the water supply will be back to normal by Monday, May 2. "Citizens should store adequate water for their regular use and not waste water during this period," the official added.

