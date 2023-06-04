Mumbai, June 4: Mumbaikars are likely to face water cuts in the coming days as the water level in lakes is down to 12 percent. As per reports, the stock of water in the seven lakes that provide water to Mumbai has come to 12 per cent which compared to last year was around 16 percent at the same time of the year.

While the BMC has not announced any water cuts as yet, there's a possibility that the city could face water woes. According to a report in the Times of India, the civic body is likely to undertake a review of the situation next week in view of the water level in the lakes dipping to 12 percent. The arrival of monsoons in Mumbai has also added to the woes. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: BMC Likely To Reduce Supply As Water Levels in Lakes Drops to 12%.

What's the Current Water Level in Lakes?

As per the report, the water quantum in the seven lakes providing water to Mumbai is at 1.74 lakh million litres or 12 percent till Saturday. Last year on the same day, the water capacity was 2.43 lakh million litres or 16.06 percent. If reports are to be believed, the official date for the onset of monsoon in the city is June 11. Meanwhile, civic officials are hopeful of the situation improving.

However, senior BMC officials assured that there is nothing to worry about while advising citizens to use water cautiously. The development also comes at a time when the country's richest civic body on Wednesday announced a water cut in the wake of a leak repair work on the Vaitrana Aqueduct under Hansburga Road Bridge. Thane Water Cut News Update: Water Supply To Remain Disrupted in Parts of Thane for 24 Hours Due to Maintenance and Repair Works; Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

Last month, the Navi Mumbai civic body announced a once-a-week water cut as the existing water stock was insufficient. The water cut was announced as a precautionary measure in case of a delayed or deficient monsoon. In May, the BMC wrote to the state government seeking permission to use the reserve water stock of Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes.

