Mumbai, May 7: The Navi Mumbai police on Saturday booked a man and his parents for dowry death and harassment after the man's wife fell from their balcony and died in Ulwe. The trio have been identified as Swapnil Madhankar, the deceased woman's husband Sunanda Madhankar and Samadhan Madhankar, her in-laws.

Police officials said that the victim identified as Poonam Madhankar (26) died after falling from the balcony of her home in Ulwe. As per a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident took place on April 29 when Poonam fell from the balcony and died. After her death, the police began investigating the matter. During the investigation, cops learned that the deceased was allegedly harassed by her in-laws and husband for dowry. Mumbai Shocker: Husband Harasses Wife for Dowry, Gives Her Triple Talaq in Front of Families; Booked for Domestic Violence.

The investigation also revealed that the victim was also mentally tortured over domestic disputes. "The victim’s father, Gajanan Lakshman Dhage, a 59-year-old farmer from Yavatmal, lodged a complaint after the incident," a police officer said. The officer also said that the woman is survived by her five-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son.

Couple Tied Knot in 2016

During the course of the investigation, cops learned that Poonam married Swapnil in 2016. After her marriage, she shifted to Ulwe and began staying with her husband and his family at Paras Royal Society in Sector 9. In his complaint, the victim's father claimed that he had paid a dowry of Rs 1.51 lakh to his son-in-law and his parents. He also said that he had incurred all the expenses of the wedding.

Another officer said that the woman's husband and in-laws started torturing her soon after the wedding. The officer also said that Poonam revealed her ordeal to her parents whenever she visited or spoke to them. She even told her parents that she was physically and mentally abused and expressed a wish of wanting to return home. Navi Mumbai: Harassed For Dowry, Woman Kills Self While on Video Call With Her Father in Kamothe; Three Booked.

In April this year, Poonam's husband called his father-in-law and demanded Rs 50,000 which he refused due to his inability to pay the same. The victim also called her parents and spoke about her in-laws demanding the money, however, she asked them to not pay the money. The tri of husband and in-laws have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

