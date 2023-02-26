Mumbai, February 26: The Mumbai police recently booked a man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife in October 2022. In her complaint, the woman also claimed that her husband and father-in-law harassed her for dowry since the time she got married. Acting on the woman's complaint, the Vikhroli police booked her husband Faizan Sheikh and father-in-law Salim Sheikh.

The woman identified as Sadiya Faizan Sheikh (24) told cops that she married Faizan in May 2018. As per a report in Hindustan Times, post marriage, the woman was abused from the very next day. The woman in her complaint claimed that her husband took away six tolas of her gold jewellery. The husband, who works as a did that to pay off dues of caterers and other vendors, the complaint stated. Mumbai: Man Threatens Bomb Blast, UPI Helps Cops Trace and Arrest Accused for Hoax Call.

The woman also said that her husband asked to get more money from her father in order to help him set up his business. "My refusal resulted in punishments like getting stale food or doing all the domestic chores with no help from other family members," the woman told cops. In May 2021, the couple welcomed a baby, however, the physical and verbal abuse did not stop as the husband kept demanding for more money.

The woman further claimed that in October 2022, her husband and her father-in-law threw her along with the baby out of the house. Post this, the two families met when Faizan pronounced triple talaq to his wife. "Their family has not communicated with me since, not even about the baby," the woman added. She has been living with her parents since the last five months. Mumbai Shocker: Upset Over Triple Talaq FIR, 27-Year-Old Man Creates Fake Instagram Accounts to Sexually Harass Wife.

The two men have been booked under Domestic Violence Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code. It must be noted that triple talaq has been deemed illegal in India after the Supreme Court's 2017 decision, following which the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 was formulated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2023 02:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).